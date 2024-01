Icy road conditions have caused multiple vehicles to become stuck on the northbound I-35 offramp to Shields Boulevard.

By: News 9

-

The northbound Interstate 35 exit to Shields Boulevard has been blocked after ice caused multiple vehicles to stall out on the offramp.

At least two semitrucks are stuck on the ramp, and are not allowing other vehicles to pass.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.