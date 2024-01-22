Oklahoma City Police Not Responding To Non-Injury Crashes Due To Icy Road Conditions

Monday, January 22nd 2024, 4:31 am
Due to icy road conditions on Monday, Oklahoma City Police is not responding to non-injury crashes, the department said.
OCPD said if you find yourself in this situation, to exchange information with the other parties involved.
Oklahoma City Police also said to make sure to take lots of pictures and gather as much information as possible.
