1 Injured After Shooting In NE Oklahoma City

A person was shot and injured following an altercation in northeast Oklahoma City on Sunday, police say.

Sunday, January 21st 2024, 8:02 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A shooting in NE Oklahoma City left a person in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened after an altercation near NE 26th Street and North Kelley Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators are in the process of tracking down witnesses.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.


