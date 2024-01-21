3 Killed In Air Evac Crash In Weatherford

The Air Evac Lifeteam has not released the names of those killed in the crash.

By: News 9

Three people were killed in an Air Evac helicopter crash in Weatherford, the Air Evac Lifeteam confirms.

The crash occurred late Saturday night after the control center lost contact with the aircraft, Air Evac Lifeteam says.

The crew was based out of Weatherford, and they were returning to base after transporting a patient to Oklahoma City, according to the Air Evac Lifeteam.

The Air Evac Lifeteam has turned over the investigation of the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board.