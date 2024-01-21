50-Year-Old Man Killed In Payne County Crash

Saturday, January 20th 2024, 7:07 pm

By: News 9


PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Daniel Dawson, 50, failed to yield at a stop sign when he was hit by oncoming traffic on State Highway 33 just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Dawson was pronounced dead at the scene, everyone else involved is expected to be OK.
