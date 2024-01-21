Man Accused Of Rape In SW Oklahoma City Arrested With $50,000 Bond

A man accused of grabbing a woman and raping her at a SW Oklahoma City hotel has been arrested.

Saturday, January 20th 2024, 6:23 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said Mark Johnson grabbed the victim while she was taking out the trash in December.

The victim told police she was dragged behind a dumpster and assaulted.

Johnson is in custody with a $50,000 bond.

