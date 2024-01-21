Crews Battle Warehouse Fire In NE Oklahoma City

A large warehouse fire in NE Oklahoma City is responsible for plumes of black smoke that filled the skyline on Saturday.

Saturday, January 20th 2024, 6:21 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A large warehouse fire in NE Oklahoma City is responsible for plumes of black smoke that filled the skyline on Saturday.

OKC Fire said the warehouse near NE 10th and Martin Luther King contained 55-gallon drums of flammable chemicals, causing minor explosions inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 20th, 2024

January 22nd, 2024

January 22nd, 2024

January 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

January 22nd, 2024

January 22nd, 2024

January 22nd, 2024

January 22nd, 2024