2 Arrested In Pair Of Oklahoma City Police Pursuits

The Oklahoma City Police Department was involved in two separate pursuits overnight Saturday morning, both happening just after midnight.

By: News 9

The first one started near Southeast 15th Street and Eastern Avenue, ending two miles away where the suspects crashed into the Oklahoma River. Two people were taken into custody.

The second pursuit ended with a tactical maneuver near Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue, but it was unclear where it began.

Nobody was injured seriously in either pursuit, according to police.