Oklahoma Program Promotes Safe Handling Of Medications

The goal of the SAFER program is to reach out to other Oklahomans aged 12 and under to educate them on the dangers of prescriptions and other medications.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has launched a new program to promote the safe handling of opioids and other medications.

"We're teaching young children now that it might be that you have opioids in the home, but that doesn't mean you have to take them," said department spokesperson Bonnie Campo.

The SAFER program emphasizes that you should never take medications that are not yours. They should be stored in a secure location and be properly disposed.