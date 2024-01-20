Cleveland County Jury Duty Delayed

Judges in Cleveland County, Okla., have announced that because of expected inclement weather, prospective jurors should report on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

By: News 9

-

Heads-up to anybody living in Cleveland County who has been summoned to court for jury duty on Monday, Jan. 22.

Judges have announced that because of expected inclement weather, prospective jurors should report on Tuesday, Jan. 23. That's when jury reporting and selection will happen.

Prospective jurors should still report at the time listed on the summons.