Argument Leads To Shooting In SW Oklahoma City, Police Say

An argument between two people at a home near Southwest 59th and May led to a shooting, Oklahoma City Police said.

Saturday, January 20th 2024, 11:34 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to police, the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where they are expected to recover.

An OCPD spokesman said that while they're investigating what happened, both sides had different stories.

The shooter was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to this incident, police confirmed.
