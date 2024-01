Fresh from winning a regional award, the Oklahoma-based men's singing group, Acappella Federation, sits down with News 9's Tevis Hillis to discuss their search for new members and perform "America The Beautiful" live in studio.

By: News 9

Fresh from winning a regional award, the Oklahoma-based men's singing group, Acappella Federation, sits down with News 9's Tevis Hillis to discuss their search for new members and perform "America The Beautiful" live in studio.

For more information you can visit their website here.