Mom And Daughter Lost Everything In Norman Fire; Family Raising Funds

Several people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Norman apartment complex Friday morning.

The family of a woman and her daughter who lost everything, including their dogs, to an apartment fire in Norman is collecting donations to help get them back on their feet.

Billie Krummrei said her sister, Candace Crowder, was living at Forest Pointe Apartments on Oak Tree Avenue before her building caught fire late Friday morning. Crowder and her boyfriend made it out. "I broke down. I was just relieved that she was okay," said Krummrei. "Saw some flames and opened their door and their whole house - the apartment - just covered in smoke, burst into flames. They didn't even have time to get their dogs out. They just had to run."'

Krummrei said once Crowder and her boyfriend escaped, they rescued their neighbors. "They busted open the windows in the bottom unit that was completely engulfed, and they saved the two people that were living in that unit," said Krummrei. "I know that they said that they were just covered in black and they were bleeding."

Joel Chesser with the Norman Fire Department said three people were taken to hospitals. But their conditions were unknown.

Meanwhile, the origin of the fire was still under investigation, Chesser said. "We don't have any information yet. As you can see, those units in the background are totally burnt up so it's really hard to find out at this time," said Chesser.

Crowder's 9-year-old daughter was at school during the fire, said Krummrei. They lost everything in the fire, including their car and their two dogs. "[Crowder is] not doing well," said Krummrei. "She's just really - she doesn't really care about, you know, her possessions. She just cares about her pets. She's really distraught. She's an animal lover."

Krummrei said Crowder doesn't have insurance. So Krummrei created a GoFundMe page to help her sister recover. Click here to make a donation.

Donations can also be dropped off at or mailed to the home of Crowder's boyfriend at 1518 Eisenhower Rd. in Norman, 73069.

Krummrei said Crowder's daughter wears girls' size 14 and shoe size 5. In addition to clothes, the family needs hygiene products, food and other basic necessities.

Chesser said two units of the eight-unit apartment building were destroyed. In addition, several other units suffered extensive smoke and water damage, and were likely total losses as well.

Crews were able to save some pets from the building.