Sounds Of Oklahoma: Bands And Artists From OK, Week 2

Find your new favorite band from Oklahoma, or rekindle feelings for a singer you might've forgotten about. Here are Bella's overall picks.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

-

Sounds Of Oklahoma- Bella's Picks For 1/19/24

Working to create a comprehensive list of musical artists and bands from Oklahoma, I have found many hidden gems and was inspired by old favorites all over again. Here is a list of this week's favorites.

If you want to listen along to my top songs, follow this playlist on Spotify:

Parker Millsap

296k monthly listeners

One of my standout artists, Parker Millsap is a singer-songwriter with influences of blues, country, rock, Americana, and folk music.

Millsap is from Purcell, Oklahoma, and has opened for big names such as Lake Street Drive and Patty Griffin.

His multi-instrument expertise takes what could have been a good song, into a great one. In songs like “Hades Pleads”, and “Heaven Sent” you can hear multiple string instruments, drums, and brass. This musicality elevates his songs and makes me want more.

Now, onto his lyrics and vocal abilities.

Millsap has proven to be a well-rounded musician without question, but his voice and lyrics are on another level.

In “Old Time Religion”, Millsap uses a deep and dark mood to magnify an old gospel tune also titled “Old Time Religion”. The original gospel song asks for a strong faith in God, not subject to change through pop culture, remaining firm in the Bible. However, Millsap cleverly and oppositionally used this tune to describe a man using the Bible and its teachings against others. This could also be influenced by what Millsap describes as growing up in a Pentecostal church.

In songs like “Your Water”, “Pining”, and “Heaven Sent”, Millsap uses a complex mixture of genres to perfectly compliment his impressive vocals.

Parker Millsap is underrated and will impress seconds into a song.

Similar Artists: John Fullbright, Shaky Graves, Shovels & Rope

Related Articles: https://www.npr.org/2016/02/26/468095837/songs-we-love-parker-millsap-heaven-sent

Downward

35.6k monthly listeners

In 2015, Downward was formed by a group of friends from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bringing together influences from shoegaze, emo, and dream pop, listening to this band reminds me of earlier punk rock.

In their most recent release in 2023, their EP Split has in my opinion one standout song, “The Waltz”. But songs like “Your Way” and “GLASSHOUSE” secured their spot on this list.

This band is a great example of music that immediately puts you in a certain mood. And when musicians or bands can do that, you know they have something special.

Similar Artists: Linkin Park, Green Day, The Grunge Growlers, Distorted Resonance

Husbands

432.3k Monthly Listeners

Husbands in an indie pop band based out of Oklahoma City. According to an article on AudioTreeTV, Danny Davis and Wil Norton both provide vocals and guitar in the group and first got to know each other while directing a Godzilla musical in college.

Apart from the interesting sound effects, vocalities, and layers in songs by Husbands, their ability to create a beachy catchy song is unstoppable.

What I think makes them different from any other surf/indie pop band, is that their four albums are self-produced. Songs like “Used To Surf”, “Face Molt” and “Crash Pad” are catchy in a different way. Which is what makes Husbands so underappreciated. Very similar to DJO, this band creates a grittier songscape that takes the reverbed guitar and strong vocals even further.

Who doesn’t enjoy some well-placed synths and surf-rock guitars? “Lost Weekend” and “She’s a Betty” make me want to sit by a pool, and I can’t complain.

Husbands actually surprised me with their musical talents and production value. Two thumbs up from me on this one!

Similar Artists/Bands: DJO, The Vaccines, Peach Pit

Related Article: https://audiotree.tv/session/husbands