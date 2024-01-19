Pet Of The Week: Patches

The pet of the week is Patches.

By: News 9

The pet of the week is Patches.

Patches is two months old and 21 pounds. She's an adorable puppy who loves to cuddle and give kisses. She enjoys playing and exploring new things.

She is still a teething puppy, so she needs plenty of chew toys to occupy her. She's still learning crate and potty training, but will get the hang of it with a little consistency and patience. This sweet girl is ready to bring love and joy to a forever home today!

-

The Oklahoma Humane Statewide Initiative is offering low-cost flu vaccinations on January 20th at Bar K.

They will be offering canine flu vaccinations for $50 and other low-cost vaccinations for dogs available.