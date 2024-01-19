Yukon Marching Band Prepares For Parade In London

The Yukon marching band has been invited to perform in London for the New Year’s Eve parade next year.

By: News 9

The Yukon marching band joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Southwest Beverages Coca-Cola Porch to talk about an exciting trip.

The Yukon marching band has been invited to perform in London for the New Year’s Eve parade next year.

Yukon is planning to bring all members of their band, around 120 students! If you would like to help scholarship or sponsor a student, get in contact with Yukon Public Schools.