Audit: Payne Co. Employee Used $137,000 For Personal Expenses

By: News 9

An employee for the Payne County Sheriff's office used $137,000 in taxpayer money for her own personal expenses, state auditors found.

The audit shows Administrative Assistant Linda Farley used the department's credit card and submitted falsified invoices from 2010 to 2022.

She purchased things such as flooring for her home, bedding, gas, car repairs for her and her family, and hotel room stays.

The audit also shows Farley was paid overtime even though her position wasn't authorized for it.

So far there have been no charges filed against Farley.