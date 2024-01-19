Local School Helps Families Experiencing Homelessness

Positive Tomorrows is a local school setting up kids and families who have faced homelessness for success.

Positive Tomorrows is a school that has been changing the lives of children in the Oklahoma City community for 35 years.

CEO Margaret Creighton joined us at The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share how they serve kids and families who have experienced homelessness.

They provide education services and connect families to resources such as housing and food.

Creighton said that no children should have to worry about having a roof over their heads or food on the table.

“That's a lot for a child to think about all day long,” Creighton said. “Just imagine the peace that kiddos feel when they go to school every day knowing where they'll be at home at night.”

They also work with landlords so families can learn how to be a good tenant.

“We'd like to walk alongside them and hold their hand and cheer them on. And really empower them with all the skills that they need to be a successful tenant for landlords,” Creighton said.

Positive Tomorrows has volunteer opportunities for people to get involved if they can’t donate.

“You can come mentor a kiddo once a week, you can throw a birthday party for a child, come play with them at recess, but we also look for people that can help us maybe with housing solutions,” Creighton said.

