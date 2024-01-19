No Injuries After NW Oklahoma City House Fire, Firefighters Say

No one was hurt after a home caught fire Thursday evening in Oklahoma City, firefighters said.

Friday, January 19th 2024, 4:30 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A fire at a home Thursday night in northwestern Oklahoma City resulted in zero injuries, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. near Northwest 178th Street and North Western Avenue.

Fire crews said the person living inside the home was able to make it out without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
