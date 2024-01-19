Father Shoots Son In Leg In SW OKC, Police Confirm

One person is injured after a father shot his son, police say.

By: News 9

A son was shot in the leg by his father in Southwest Oklahoma City, Thursday night, police confirmed.

Police confirm that the reported shooting occurred near Drexel Avenue and Southwest 54th Street.

OCPD confirms this was a domestic involving father and son. The son was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time. Police also said that the father told officers he felt threatened, so he shot his son.

