Gun Fired After Dog Charges Oklahoma City PD Officer

A metro officer fired his gun, after a dog charged towards them Thursday night. The dog is expected to be okay, according to police.

By: News 9

A dog that charged at an officer in Oklahoma City was shot at but is expected to live, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed an officer went to a house near Southwest 17th Street and South Portland Avenue on Thursday night to serve a warrant when a dog charged an officer causing the officer to draw his weapon.

One shot was fired, grazing the dog which took off from the scene, police said.

The dog was later caught, and expected to live as officers are waiting on Animal Control to come take procession of it, police confirmed. Authorities say the officer was not injured in the incident.

