Blackwell Pastor, Wife Arrested, Accused Of Child Abuse

By: News 9

A pastor and his wife were arrested on suspicion of child abuse by the Blackwell Police Department.

Police say Keith Holt and Candy Holt beat children with a wooden board and locked them in small rooms without food or water for days.

The police went to the house on Jan. 14 after receiving multiple calls asking for a welfare check on the children in the house.

Holt identified himself as the lead pastor at the House of Prayer Church in Blackwell, according to police.

Holt had eight children under his care, police say. Candy Holt was also placed under arrest, she is accused of enabling child abuse.

All of the children were taken into police custody for interviews, according to police.

Keith Holt was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, kidnapping and child neglect. Candy Holt was arrested on suspicion of enabling child abuse, kidnapping and child neglect.