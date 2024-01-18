Walters Proposes 2 Rule Changes In Emergency Board Meeting

Walters proposed two rule changes in the emergency board meeting on Thursday. One requires teachers to comply with community standards which Walters says will stop what he calls the grooming of students.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters called for an emergency Board of Education meeting, and the board met on Thursday.

Walters says he has no tolerance for teachers and districts who don't protect Oklahoma children.

The board voted to suspend one teaching license on Thusday, and they say there's more to come. The state superintendent says the vast majority of teachers and districts are great and don't have these problems. However, Walters says is proposing some policy and rule changes for the schools that he says are putting students in danger.

"We are looking at Ringling, Shawnee, Western Heights, [and] Kingfisher. You will see action on those districts. What's happened there is unbelievable and were not going to allow that to happen. We're going to hold people to account," said Walters.

Walters said his main goal is to look at the hiring practices of districts. He proposed two rule changes: One requiring teachers to comply with community standards, which Walters says will stop what he calls the grooming of students. And the second would include districts hiring practices in their accreditation standards.

Walters is also pushing districts to report any misconduct or charges against teachers to OSDE immediately, saying they need to be aware so they can monitor these situations. Walters stated that any teachers who are being investigated for sexual misconduct will be immediately removed from the classroom.

Walters says he'll discuss the rules further and the monthly board of education meeting next Thursday.