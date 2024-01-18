OKC Utilities Dept. Asks Residents To Conserve Water

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department sent out a statement, issuing a water conservation request to all residents.

By: News 9

OKC Utilities Dept. stated that due to continued higher-than-normal demand on the water system over the past five days, residents of the city need to cut back.

The statement continues to say:

"During the winter season, when overall water demand is lower, we take on repair, maintenance, and infrastructure improvement projects at our water treatment plants. Projects are strategically planned to take place in winter since it is considered an off-peak period, and we can ensure full functionality during the high-demand summer months.

The combination of higher demand and ongoing projects has led to a slightly diminished capacity in our treated water distribution system. To prevent overburdening the system and nearing treatment capacity, it is crucial to reduce water usage.

Residents are asked to avoid dripping faucets until it is absolutely necessary. This simple action significantly reduces water demand and helps replenish the amount of treated water available for distribution. Even a 12-hour reduction in dripping faucets during the daytime, when temperatures are at their highest, will help by allowing the City’s system to catch up."

The Utilities Dept. also stated that residents of OKC can instead do laundry and other 'heavy water use activities' for late in the evenings.