Western Heights Employee Accused Of Messaging With Child, School Releases Statement

A Western Heights Public Schools employee is no longer working for the school after a video accusing him of messaging with a child was found circulating on social media, according to the school.

By: News 9

Western Heights administration says they were made aware of the video on Dec. 17, and they placed the employee on administrative leave.

The school stated in a release that they worked with law enforcement “to uphold the paramount importance of safety and security.”

Western Heights administration disclosed to the state Department of Education all pertinent information, the school says.

According to Western Heights, the employee no longer works for the school district.

The teacher has not been named because they have not been charged with any crimes.

Western Heights Public Schools’ full statement can be read below:

“On December 17, 2023, Western Heights Administration became aware of a video circulating on social media, featuring an identified Western Heights employee facing serious allegations. In response, the District immediately placed the employee on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. Collaborating closely with local law enforcement, the District swiftly took action to uphold the paramount importance of safety and security.

“On January 5th, 2024, Western Heights Administration notified the Oklahoma State Department of Education about the internal measures undertaken by the District and disclosed the intention to provide all pertinent information to them. Upholding our unwavering commitment, safety, and security for our students and staff continue to remain our number one priority.

“At this time, the employee no longer works for Western Heights Public Schools.”