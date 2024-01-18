Dr. Lacy Anderson talks about osteoporosis treatments in today's Daily Dose.

By: News 9

Who Is At Risk For Osteoporosis And How Is It Treated?

According to the Bone Health and osteoporosis foundation, 10 million Americans are living with the bone disease and 44 million have low bone density. Dr. Lacy Anderson talks about osteoporosis treatments in today's Daily Dose.

Osteoporosis is a condition that is very common in older adults where the bones lose calcium over time, increasing the risk of fractures.

Hips and spine are common locations that we see fractures, but the fractures can occur in any bone in the body. There can even be spontaneous fractures where a bone breaks without any significant trauma.

There are some risk factors for osteoporosis including women who have small frames and weight under 125 pounds. Smokers and heavy alcohol drinkers have a higher risk of osteoporosis as well as people who have had weight loss surgery. People who use steroids long term are also at higher risk, such as those with COPD, asthma, or transplant patients.

There are several medications to help rebuild bone density. Bisphosphonates like generic Fosamax, Boniva, and Actonel were long used for osteoporosis treatment but showed an increased risk of fracture with long term use. Newer injectable medications like Evenity and prolia are working very well for osteoporosis treatment but are more expensive than the older generic meds.