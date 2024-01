An Oklahoma City nurse shared on Facebook that a World War II veteran is turning 105 soon.

By: News 9

She hopes to celebrate Roy Cummings by having 105 cards sent to him for his birthday.

You can send a birthday card to Roy at this address:

Roy Cummings

c/o Melea Wilson

PO Box 20800

Oklahoma City, OK 73156