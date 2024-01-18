1 Person Shot In Leg Following Gunfire In SE OKC

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 6:33 am
One person was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg, according to Oklahoma City Police.
The scene is on the corner of Southeast 15th Street and I-35 Service Road and is still considered active.
Police are still investigating the cause of the gunfire and who the suspect is.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
