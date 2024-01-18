1 Person Shot In Leg Following Gunfire In SE OKC

One person was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

The scene is on the corner of Southeast 15th Street and I-35 Service Road and is still considered active.

Police are still investigating the cause of the gunfire and who the suspect is.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

