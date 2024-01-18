Pilot Escapes Choctaw County Plane Crash With Just A Scratch

A pilot was able to survive a crash landing in Choctaw County mostly unscathed after his plane's landing gear became frozen.

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 5:44 am

By: News 9


A pilot was forced to make a crash landing in a Choctaw County field after his plane's landing gear froze due to the cold.

First responders say they received a distress call from the pilot, before the plane made a crash landing in a field near the Stan Stamper Municipal Airport in Hugo.

The pilot was the only one on board, and suffered only a scratch to his hand.
