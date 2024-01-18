2 Injured In Reported Stabbing In NW OKC

Wednesday, January 17th 2024, 9:28 pm
Two people were injured in a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Police confirm that the stabbing occurred near Northwest 39th Street and North Chicago Street.
Oklahoma City Police said this was a fight between two men. One man produced a knife stabbing the other, injuring him, police say. Authorities said that the injured man was taken to a local hospital with several stab wounds and is in surgery.
The man who stabbed him is also being transported due to the fight with non-life threatening injuries, police confirmed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
