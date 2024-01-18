Nicoma Park Elementary Employee Removed From School

A Nicoma Park Elementary employee was removed from school, and deemed unfit for duty on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol, according to the school's Principal.

By: News 9

The Principal of Nicoma Park Elementary released a statement this morning stating that a teacher was sent home due to a "situation". Later in the day, a second statement was sent out to parents in hopes of eliminating 'rumors', stating that the employee was removed on suspicion of being under the influence.

The statement also said that this is now an ongoing investigation.

Full second statement:

"As a follow up to my previous email the action that led to the NPE employee being removed earlier in the day and determined to be unfit for duty was the reasonable suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol. As soon as officials were made aware the teacher was removed from classroom and law enforcement was notified. This is an ongoing investigation and personnel laws prevent us from providing any further details, but I felt it important to be able to eliminate some of the rumors that have arisen.

Work is already being done to find a substitute as providing great instruction and services for the students in the classroom is of utmost importance to this school and the district.

-Dorothy Moseley"