Local Family Feeds Those Experiencing Homelessness

A local family shares their meals with those experiencing homelessness in the area. News 9's Mike Glover speaks with the Jones family in today's Something Good.

It’s mealtime for Shirri Jones and her five grandchildren, but this food isn’t just for their family, it’s also for their homeless family.

“God, I think placed it on my heart, and so this is what he deemed for me to do,” said Jones.

It all started about a year ago after a meal, there was still lots of food, so they loaded it up to take to the homeless. “We handed out the food and just as we were getting ready to leave, Daniel knocked on my window and he said I am so hungry; do you have anything to eat,” said Jones.

There was no more food, but Jones gave him the little money that she had. It was that moment that ignited the flame for the family to take food to the homeless two to three times a week. “We do help prepare the food and put it in the car and load it up,” said nineteen-year-old Elijah.

With her van loaded with food and other necessities. “Tarps, blankets, shoes hygiene, anything that you would use in your normal life,” said Jones.

The people in the camps know, that when they see Jones in the big white van, she is bringing them something good. “I’ve never met one rude homeless person in my life. They’re always so sweet, they’re always so gracious,” said Jones.

In just a year they have formed some pretty close relationships. “She just brightens my day. It means that somebody still cares that somebody is still praying, nobody has given up hope on you yet,” said Kristen, who is homeless.

“Everybody deserves to be treated like a human being, we are all made in God’s image and so we need to treat each other accordingly,” said Jones.

The family does receive some donations, but regardless of what comes in, they are going out. If you’d like to help with their efforts, you can email her at shirrijones4@gmail.com