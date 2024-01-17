OHP Stepping Up Enforcement Against Distracted Driving

From now until the end of the month, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is stepping up its enforcement of laws against distracted driving.

By: News 9

A two-week push to put an end to distracted driving. More troopers will be on the highways looking for the signs.

The push comes from a story close to OHP.

Nine years ago, Claire Dees lost her father Nicolas was struck and killed by someone texting while driving.

Nicholas responded with his partner Keith Burch to a semi-crash.

They both were hit on that scene by a distracted driver, but Trooper Dees was killed.

The state passed the "Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act of 2015."

Making it illegal to read, compose, or send any message while driving.

But troopers pointed out that distracted driving takes many forms including eating, putting on makeup, or scrolling social media.