Ryan Walters Calls For Emergency Board Of Education Meeting

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced an emergency meeting for the state Board of Education for Thursday. 

Wednesday, January 17th 2024, 4:45 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced an emergency meeting for the state Board of Education for Thursday. 

The agenda says they will discuss the emergency suspension of a teacher who, Walters says, is named in sexual misconduct incidents.

“I will not allow sexual predators in Oklahoma classrooms,” said Walters in a press release. “Anyone who would violate the trust between teacher and student has no place in Oklahoma schools, and I will do everything possible to protect our kids from these vile offenders. These actions are necessary to ensure we waste no time in protecting our kids.”

Walters is also aiming to roll out a plan that would tie district accreditation to how schools deal with teachers who are under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 17th, 2024

December 8th, 2023

December 6th, 2023

December 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024