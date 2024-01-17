Ryan Walters Calls For Emergency Board Of Education Meeting

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced an emergency meeting for the state Board of Education for Thursday.

By: News 9

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced an emergency meeting for the state Board of Education for Thursday.

The agenda says they will discuss the emergency suspension of a teacher who, Walters says, is named in sexual misconduct incidents.

“I will not allow sexual predators in Oklahoma classrooms,” said Walters in a press release. “Anyone who would violate the trust between teacher and student has no place in Oklahoma schools, and I will do everything possible to protect our kids from these vile offenders. These actions are necessary to ensure we waste no time in protecting our kids.”

Walters is also aiming to roll out a plan that would tie district accreditation to how schools deal with teachers who are under investigation.