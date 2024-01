Several lanes of Interstate 35 northbound at Northeast 19th Street were blocked after an accident, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

OHP said that the accident involved a semi-truck and at least two other vehicles.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.