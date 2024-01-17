How Non-Smokers Can Be At Risk For Lung Cancer, Radon Action Month

Wednesday, January 17th 2024, 12:13 pm
Researchers have found that Canadian County has the highest concentration of Radon, a gas that, according to the American Lung Association, is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers.
January is Radon Action Month; experts are trying to save lives by getting the word out.
Bonnie Mueller is sharing her story after she found out she had stage four lung cancer due to radon exposure.
