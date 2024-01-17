Our Blood Institute Declares Emergency Blood Shortage

Oklahoma's Our Blood Institute and state health leaders have declared an emergency blood shortage; they joined us on the porch to encourage Oklahomans to give blood and shared how one donation could save multiple lives.

By: News 9

Jacklyn Chappell with Oklahoma's Our Blood Institute dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with special guest Denise Dickerson to encourage folks to donate blood.

State health leaders and OBI have declared a blood emergency after a shortage of donations during the holiday season.

Chappell said they need donations so hospitals don't have to pick and choose who they give blood to.

"We're in a situation where we want to make sure that the hospitals have the blood they need so they continue to save the lives of patients," Chappell said. "We would never want someone to go without."

Dickerson said she knows firsthand how important blood donations are. She shared that blood donations saved her life after she was in a near-fatal accident.

"I was bleeding clear IV bags; I had no blood volume," Dickerson said. "I had to have that blood, and had it not been there, my story would be so different."

Chappell said the institute has about a one-day supply, which would not be enough blood if there were an emergency involving multiple people.

"There might not be enough; they're gonna have to pick and choose where that blood goes," Chappell said.

She said one person's blood can save multiple lives.

"It takes an hour of your time to save three people."

OBI is currently offering an incentive to donate; if you give at their Norman, Oklahoma City, or Edmond donor center, you will get tickets to the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show.

If you give at a mobile drive, you will receive their monthly t-shirt.

For more information on OBI or how to donate, visit their website HERE.