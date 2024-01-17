3 People Accused Of Involvement In Moore Drive-By Shooting Expected In Court

Wednesday, January 17th 2024, 4:33 am
Three suspects charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and two other people injured are expected in court on Wednesday.
Jarelle Johnson and two juveniles, Mariah Hunter and Martinez Johnson, are charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.
Both of the juvenile are being tried as adults, and all three are due in court Wednesday afternoon.
January 17th, 2024
November 3rd, 2023
November 3rd, 2023
November 2nd, 2023
January 18th, 2024
January 18th, 2024