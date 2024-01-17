3 People Accused Of Involvement In Moore Drive-By Shooting Expected In Court

Three people accused of involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting are expected in court on Wednesday.

By: News 9

Three suspects charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and two other people injured are expected in court on Wednesday.

Jarelle Johnson and two juveniles, Mariah Hunter and Martinez Johnson, are charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Both of the juvenile are being tried as adults, and all three are due in court Wednesday afternoon.



