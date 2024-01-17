1 Injured After NW Oklahoma City House Fire

A fire in northwest Oklahoma City left one person injured Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, January 17th 2024, 9:16 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured after a fire Wednesday morning at a residence in northwestern Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a fire broke out at around 3 a.m. at a home near Northwest 7th Street and North Blackwelder Avenue.

Firefighters say the home had no power or utilities, and they believe people who are homeless were there trying to stay warm.

According to fire officials, one person, an unidentified female, was taken to the hospital.

Crews say the home is a total loss as the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 17th, 2024

January 17th, 2024

January 16th, 2024

December 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024