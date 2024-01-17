1 Injured After NW Oklahoma City House Fire

A fire in northwest Oklahoma City left one person injured Wednesday morning.

By: News 9

-

One person was injured after a fire Wednesday morning at a residence in northwestern Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a fire broke out at around 3 a.m. at a home near Northwest 7th Street and North Blackwelder Avenue.

Firefighters say the home had no power or utilities, and they believe people who are homeless were there trying to stay warm.

According to fire officials, one person, an unidentified female, was taken to the hospital.

Crews say the home is a total loss as the cause of the fire is still under investigation.