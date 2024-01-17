OKC Winter Shelter Offers Burnout Relief For Homeless Alliance Staff

A metro shelter is helping to relieve stress and support mental health for its staff.

The Homeless Alliance of Oklahoma City saved hundreds of people from the bitter cold last weekend. Its permanent winter shelter saw more than 300 guests nightly -- while the day shelter housed and fed more than 350 guests each day.

Those numbers include families and pets. The new shelter is also relieving stress for staff. Homeless Alliance Executive Director Dan Straughan said this new space allows the Homeless Alliance to hire seasonal staff. It means less overtime and less burnout. “I want Oklahoma City, our town, to be the best it can be,” Straughan said.

Before the Homeless Alliance opened its new permanent winter shelter its day shelter served as a night shelter. “Your regular staff just end up pulling a ton of overtime,” Straughan said.

Straughan said lost members of his team to burnout because this work is tough and never easy. “We had our highest turnover rate ever last April,” Straughan said. “You hate to lose them, but you understand.”

The permanent shelter allows Straughan to hire seasonal workers to fill consistent positions. “Which has been a blessing,” Straughan said.

Chief of Shelter Operations Vincent Gonzalez said it creates a work-life balance. “My family, my wife, my children will remember the things I do,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just as equally important that I dedicate time to them as well.”

The cold affects Oklahoma County Jail and its staff. “That is their expectation and that’s what they staff for,” Straughan said.

Straughan said unsheltered people will get arrested on purpose for relief inside the jail. “You can imagine, it’s gotta be really cold to want to go to the jail overnight,” Straughan said.

The winter shelter offers a solution. “The numbers in the jail actually went down,” Straughan said.

The winter shelter protects more people and keeps passionate community advocates in positions to serve. The new winter shelter will continue serving people until the end of March.