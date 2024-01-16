Water Main Breaks A Priority For Utility Crews During Freezing Temps

Northwest 50th Street and North May Avenue intersection is clear and drivable today, but Hilley says pipes bursting is still a big concern as we start to warm up Wednesday.

Oklahoma City crews have been working to repair several water main breaks since temperatures dipped below freezing.

That includes a large break near Northwest 50th Street and North May Avenue.

"Of course you notice all the water coming up through the street," Jesse Hilley, Line Maintenance Superintendent with the Oklahoma City Utilities Department said. "And it's damaging property, we've got more people out of water."

The break happened on Monday and was repaired by that night. But today, the city is still dealing with several breaks across the metro. The Oklahoma City Utilities Department says it's all hands on deck when temperatures drop.

When pipes freeze, pressure increases and water mains can burst, leaving customers without water, which is an issue Hilley prepared for.

"We've got plenty of crews on standby," he said. "Code one is it's an emergency we've got to get a crew there immediately."

Monday's water main break on Northwest 50th and May was a code one.

"Yeah that was serious," Hilley said. "The intersection was just covered in water."

This is a perfect example of the added danger the weather puts on a water main break.

"Mainly because our temperatures outside were extremely low," Hilley explained.

Two more large water main breaks like the one at Northwest 50th Street and North May Avenue happened Tuesday, along with over a dozen minor breaks.

All the while, the metro still sits well below freezing.

"Once we get the repair done the water that's left over, that's our concern because that's going to freeze," Hilley said.

The utilities department works hand-in-hand with the city to take every precaution necessary, and Public Works is their first call after a break is repaired.

"Like they did yesterday, they salted it and got a lot of that ice out of there,” Hilley said.

Northwest 50th Street and North May Avenue intersection is clear and drivable today, but Hilley says pipes bursting is still a big concern as we start to warm up Wednesday. Oklahoma City utilities customers can call (405)297-3334 to report burst pipes or request an emergency shut off.