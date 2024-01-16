Surveillance Footage Shows Moments Before Fatal Del City Shooting

Investigators say Darius Ellis,38, was shot and killed outside of his house near Southeast 29th Street and Sunnylane on October 20th.

By: News 9

-

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moments leading up to a deadly shooting in Del City. Police are hoping someone will be able to provide new information based on the video.

Investigators say Darius Ellis,38, was shot and killed outside of his house near Southeast 29th Street and Sunnylane on October 20th.

His fiancee told News 9 last year that she found him outside without his keys and gun. She believes he was targeted.

“It definitely was towards him. It was definitely targeted,” Amanda Brock, the fiancee, said. “That was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever had to see in my life.”

Criminal Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office are also involved in the case. They are assisting Del City Police obtain warrants for digital evidence.

Investigators ask anyone with details to call the Del City Police Department.