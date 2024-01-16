Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old In Oklahoma City

Tuesday, January 16th 2024, 2:18 pm
A 13-year-old girl has been missing for a few days, according to a post from the girl’s family.
Haiden Hemry-Gatz was last seen near 109th Street near Hefner and May on Jan. 10, the family says.
Hemry-Gatz is five feet and eight inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Oklahoma City Police are investigating this case and believe Hemry-Gatz ran away. According to the police report, Henry-Gatz left her home at some point overnight.
