Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old In Oklahoma City

Tuesday, January 16th 2024, 2:18 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 13-year-old girl has been missing for a few days, according to a post from the girl’s family.

Haiden Hemry-Gatz was last seen near 109th Street near Hefner and May on Jan. 10, the family says.

Hemry-Gatz is five feet and eight inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating this case and believe Hemry-Gatz ran away. According to the police report, Henry-Gatz left her home at some point overnight.
