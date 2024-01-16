Chili Cook Off To Benefit Foster Families Hosted By Sunbeam Family Services

The cook off will take place Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UP Together Venue on Main Street in Norman.

By: News 9

-

Sunbeam Family Services is hosting a Chili Bowl Cook Off with Main Street Pottery to raise awareness and donations for foster families.

The cook off will take place Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UP Together Venue on Main Street in Norman.

"I’m excited to be able to use my pottery skills to support such a meaningful organization,” said Katy Nickell, Main Street Pottery owner.

It is suggested that guests donate $10 for chili samples in order to vote for their favorite. For $20, guests will get a bowl of chili in a hand made bowl, and still get to sample and vote.

To enter the contest, there is a $25 entry fee. The winner will receive $100. People willing to enter the contest must register by Feb. 9.

For more information, visit https://sunbeamfamilyservices.org/chili/