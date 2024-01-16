OKC Firefighters Embrace Frigid Cold Temperatures Throughout Metro

Firefighters deal with the same issues everyone else deals with when the weather gets like this, including ice. Nonetheless, firefighters fight the cold for whoever needs their service.

-

More people need firefighters when the temperatures fall. This arctic air and snow provide firefighters with some obstacles. However, officials said they brace for any call at any time.

Click here to watch News 9 live.

“It can be a challenge,” said David Shearer, Oklahoma City Fire Department shift commander. “It makes for an interesting day for sure.”

Shearer’s team embraces Mother Nature’s painful winter breath. “We have a plan of operation that helps us to deal with response in the cold weather,” Shearer said.

Firefighters deal with the same issues everyone else deals with when the weather gets like this – including ice. “Just slips and falls. slipping on the ice,” Shearer said.

Water from their trucks freezes into a hazard. “It makes for a slippery work sight,” Shearer said.

However, they bring the right tools, especially when climbing on roofs. “We use roof ladders to help maintain traction on the roofs,” Shearer said.

Snow and ice on the road can slow them down. “It takes us a little bit longer to get on scene,” Shearer said.

Add frozen Hydrants to the obstacle list which takes time to remove. “Sometimes they get ice buildup on the hydrants,” Shearer said.

Preparations with equipment help keep them on schedule. While Shearer’s staff respects winter’s punch – people on the road forget things can go wrong. “You don’t think too much about it,” Shearer said.

Firefighters respond to accidents where people don’t wear the right clothes. “Then you’re stuck out in the cold for quite a bit of time,” Shearer said.

Nonetheless, firefighters fight the cold for whoever needs their service. “Make sure that other people have a better day. that’s usually one of the things that motivates a lot of our firefighters,” Shearer said.

Drivers need to watch out for those flashing lights on the roads. Drivers should give firefighters enough space to pass safely.