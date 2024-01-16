Water Unsafe For Consumption In SW Oklahoma

A city in southwest Oklahoma announced that their drinking water may not be safe for consumption.

Monday, January 15th 2024, 7:27 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


In a public notice from Altus Water System & Altus Air Force Base Water System, officials stated that due to technical issues with water treatment, and extremely cold temperatures, the water in Atlus may not be safe to ingest.

The full notice:

"Due to unforeseen technical issues with our water treatment process caused by current near zero and subzero windchill temperatures, there is elevated potential contamination within the Altus drinking water system, and water may be unsafe for human consumption. 

 As a precaution, it is advised that the consumers of this water system bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, food preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest bath water.

 The estimated time for resolution of this situation is 24-36 hours, however, this advisory will remain in effect until further notice."
