'Accountability': Private School Tax Credits Could Warrant State Oversight, Bill Says

An Oklahoma lawmaker is working to hold private schools accountable when it comes to the funds received from the private school tax credit.

-

An Oklahoma representative is working on a bill that would provide more rules for private schools, now that they are benefitting from public funds through the private school tax credit.

The way the law is written now, private schools have no government oversight, because they’re just that: private institutions. But now that they’re taking government money one lawmaker says they need to choose all private or all public.

“We’ve kind of opened up the Pandora’s box. This school choice Pandora’s box, and I don’t know if we can close it again,” Representative Jacob Rosecrants (Norman), the author of a bill addressing the school tax credits, said.

Many legislators expect more conversations about the tax credits at the capitol this session. Some worry that the private schools will ask for additional funds, and others say the focus will be on tidying up some of the rules surrounding the credit.

“For transparency sakes, and for accountability sakes, we want to make sure that the money that’s coming from state taxpayer dollars is being spent in the correct ways,” Rosecrants said.

Rosecrants says his idea is simple.

“It basically says, any private school that takes public dollars has to follow the same rules and regulations as your public schools,” Rosecrants said. “You’re taking the dollars, so why wouldn’t you?”

Rosecrants was one of the democratic lawmakers who was always concerned about mixing private and public money, and rules.

“Our voucher is even a good answer for everybody, because it kind of sounds to me like they’re trying to have their cake and eat it, too,” Rosecrants said.

Rosecrants worries Oklahoma could see severe consequences down the road.

“[The] defunding of our public schools, you’ll feel it worse in the rural areas,” Rosecrants said.

Rosecrants knows many of his republican counterparts won’t like his idea, but says he will do whatever he can to protect students and taxpayers.

“Honestly, I'd like to just see accountability and transparency for these dollars running these private schools and we don't have that right now. So we have a lot of work to do on that end,” said Rep. Rosecrants.

The bill has not been appointed to a committee at this point.