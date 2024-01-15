Representative Jacob Rosecrants has been pushing for a recess requirement for the past five years.

'The Best Way For Kids To Learn': Bill Proposes Required Recess For Oklahoma Students

-

In Oklahoma, recess is not a requirement for schools. One lawmaker noticed a shift to rigorous academic requirements for some students, and a decrease or elimination altogether of time outside of the classroom.

After a few years of working on different legislation, Representative Jacob Rosecrants, is hoping his bill to require recess will make it across the finish line during the 2024 legislative session.

“Especially with the cell phones in hand and all the technology,” Rosecrants said. “Hands-on and play-based learning are becoming kind of rare, and I think it’s the best way for kids to learn.”

After interim studies and lots of research, Rosecrants found that many Oklahoma schools were taking away recess and replacing it with extra schoolwork.

“But if you just focus on that and don’t take into account the whole child, then you’re going to have outcomes like what we have right now,” Rosecrants said.

Oklahoma is currently ranked 49th in education by the Annie E Casey Foundation. Rosecrants says we need to put a focus back on the basics, and let kids be kids.

“We have gone so far down the road of academic outcomes being attached to test scores, and that’s what’s really killing our public schools right now,” Rosecrants said.

The legislation would require at least 30 minutes of recess for PreK - 5th grade students. It would allow some local control, so each district can decide if they want to go longer than 30 minutes, they will have that ability.

“Not only for their physical health, but also their mental health, and also their academic achievement, too,” Rosecrants said. “Adequate time for recess means that you're going to have a more well-rounded child, somebody who's rested up and can do those difficult concepts.”

Rosecrants was a middle school teacher before becoming a lawmaker in 2017. He says personal experience has taught him how important recess is for children and teachers.

“As a teacher, I can tell you right now, if a kid was able to get out the energy that they have because they're kids and they're more willing to sit and listen,” said Rep. Rosecrants.

Rosecrants is hoping this bill will resonate with lawmakers across the aisle.

“It’s almost a conservative idea to try to keep this idea of hands-on play-based learning, the way most of us learn,” Rosecrants said.

He has worked on similar legislation for a few years now, and has had to take time to change the language and make amendments that will make both lawmakers and school leaders happy.

The legislation he originally authored a few years ago, actually inspired a law in California.

Rosecrants is hoping the required recess will help students, teachers and parents.

“Whatever this seems to be the prevailing system, you better make sure there's time in the day to let them be kids. You will be happy that you did,” said Rep. Rosecrants.

The bill will be discussed when the session starts on February 5th.