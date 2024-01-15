WATCH: Water Leak Creates Slick NW Oklahoma City Intersection

The water main at Northwest 50th Street and North May Avenue in Oklahoma City has been repaired, according to Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The water main break spilled water into the intersection on Monday morning.

Line Maintenance crews showed up around 9:15 a.m. when the truck started catching fire. Fire crews poured water and put out the fire.

According to Oklahoma City officials, around noon today, the Line Maintenance crew began the repair and successfully shut off water in the area to assess the break.

The area has been turned over to the Public Works Department to perform necessary street repairs.

The water was from the parking lot of "Inter Bank" at 4921 N May Ave., and was first spotted around 3:45 a.m.