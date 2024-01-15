Oklahoma City Public Works Crews Spend Hours Spreading Salt, Clearing Roads

Oklahoma City crews spent the morning plowing streets, working 12-hour shifts and treating almost 2,000 miles of city roadways.

By: News 9

Crews at the Oklahoma City Public Works headquarters said they did not get as much accumulation as they were prepared for, roads can still be slick.

Crews only treat snow routes, not neighborhood streets. There are 30 trucks that each cover more than 200 miles in a 14-hour shift.

Beet juice is added to the city's salt brine to help remove ice from the streets.

They add that ingredient when temperatures go below 15 degrees. The city works 24/7 until that job is finished.

Oklahoma City's Street Superintendent said there's probably been 300 tons of salt already spread out.

"Definitely want people to stay home if they can and if they absolutely have to get out, allow themselves plenty of time and use the snow routes provided by okc.gov.," said Chris Daniels.

So even with a lot of the routes being cleared, it's still best to stay in unless you absolutely have to head out.